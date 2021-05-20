Amirudin says MBs, CMs excluded from tomorrow’s NSC meeting on ‘total lockdown’ in Malaysia

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam May 19, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the National Security Council (NSC) meeting to decide the possibility of a “total lockdown” tomorrow will not involve state government heads unlike previously.

On Twitter, Amiruddin said he was notified of this today. This was despite a federal minister saying earlier that the meeting would involve the mentris besar and chief ministers.

“I had confirmed my attendance (to the meeting) yesterday as asked but this afternoon I was told that the NSC meeting tomorrow will not be involving Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers like before this,” he said in a response to a Twitter user.

Earlier today, de facto law minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan reportedly said the NSC will deliberate tomorrow on whether to implement “total lockdown” in the face of rising Covid-19 cases and deaths in the country.

Takiyuddin reportedly said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would chair the NSC meeting on the matter tomorrow.

“It is [one of the] measures which need to be deliberated upon by the NSC. Previously, we’ve had the movement control order (MCO), conditional MCO and recovery MCO.

“It could be decided during the NSC meeting tomorrow, which will also involve all the mentri besar and chief ministers,” he said as reported by local press in Kota Baru today.

The Health Ministry had reportedly proposed a full MCO akin to the ones in March and May of last year where only essential services were allowed to operate.