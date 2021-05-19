PKR National Congress to be held entirely online, says party’s chief organising secretary

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the congress would begin with the PKR Women’s Congress on June 4, followed by the PKR Youth Congress (June 5) and end with the PKR National Congress (June 6). — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) 15th National Congress will continue according to schedule on June 4, 5 and 6, however, it will now be held entirely online as opposed to a hybrid format announced earlier, says the party’s chief organising secretary cum congress director, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

In a statement today, he said the resolution was made in the PKR Political Bureau meeting on May 15.

He said the congress would begin with the PKR Women’s Congress on June 4, followed by the PKR Youth Congress (June 5) and end with the PKR National Congress (June 6).

“All 2,400 Keadilan (PKR) delegates and leaders will participate in this congress through the Zoom application from their homes, and there will be no physical gathering. The media and the public may follow the conference via the live broadcast from Keadilan’s (PKR) social media account,” he said.

The decision to implement the congress under the new format, he said, was made following the announcement of the movement control order (MCO) by the government due to the sharp increase in the number of Covid-19 infections, as well as to comply with the set standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Nik Nazmi said the party had already written to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) about the matter, besides informing the National Security Council (MKN).

He also called on all parties to continue to abide by the SOP and take full responsibility in the effort to break the Covid-19 chain of infection.

On May 3, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in a press conference announced that the congress would be held for two days in a hybrid format beginning June 5, with the physical event to be held at the Raja Muda Musa Hall in Section 7 Shah Alam, Selangor. — Bernama