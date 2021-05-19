Kepala Batas Hospital says field ICU to start operation on Saturday

Malaysian Armed Forces personnel setting up the field intensive care unit at the Kepala Batas Hospital in Seberang Perai May 19, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KEPALA BATAS, May 19 ― The Field Intensive Care Unit (Field ICU) of Kepala Batas Hospital (HKB) which is being set up by the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and the Ministry of Health (MH) is expected to commence operation on Saturday with installation work starting today.

HKB Field ICU commander Lt Col Dr. Mohd Zamri Derahman said the hybrid concept Field ICU will have 27 beds to accommodate critical Covid-19 patients in need of intensive care.

“Field ICU is built using the hybrid concept in which four ATM containers are used to place 12 beds with 15 more beds located in four tents set up in the parking area of HKB.

“The process of installing all equipment, tents as well as water, electricity and oxygen supply connections are expected to be fully ready by Friday and we expect the Field ICU to begin operation on Saturday,” he told reporters after inspecting the installation of the Field ICU at HKB today.

Last Sunday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced an urgent need to set up a Field ICU for critical patients as the occupancy rate of Covid-19 ICU beds in Penang hospitals has almost reached 100 per cent.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohd Zamri who is also the Second Medical Battalion commanding officer in Kluang, Johor said all equipment and facilities for the Field ICU would be brought from Kluang and this is the first time it is used as a Covid-19 field hospital.

He said five medical officers including two anesthesiologists with 30 ATM personnel in various medical fields would be involved in assisting the MoH medical team in the operation of the Field ICU.

“We (ATM) will continue to assist MoH to provide the best medical service to the people and 40 ATM officers and personnel with the assistance of a HKB team are involved in the installation of Field ICU starting today,” he said.

Yesterday, Penang Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow was reported as saying that a meeting involving all agencies was held on setting up the Field ICU with a budget of RM2.038 million. ― Bernama