Report: MCMC monitoring social media platforms for pro-Israel bias, says minister

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission logo is pictured in Cyberjaya March 4, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is reportedly monitoring several international social media platforms, for their perceived bias in covering Israel violence against Palestinians.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah also accused the platforms of deleting content that supports the Palestinian struggle, Berita Harian reported.

“I urge all telecommunications service providers and content platforms, both internationally and locally, to work together to... ensure the dissemination of authentic, fair and accurate information,” he reportedly said during the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day (WTISD) yesterday.

Separately, Saifuddin also said the WTISD celebration this time will commemorate the struggle of the Palestinian people.

He also hoped and prayed that the tyranny would end soon and peace could be achieved.

Saifuddin said as citizens of the world who uphold truth, justice and peace, the public should continue to support the Palestinian struggle comprehensively and consistently.

“We should continue the agenda of the existing Palestinian struggle and see the role and injection of the aspirations of a 'new generation' of Palestinian fighters and activists,” he added.