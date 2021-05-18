MCO 3.0: Johor police issue 20 fines worth RM42,000 for Raya SOP violations

Police conduct checks on vehicles at a roadblock on the Federal Highway on the first day of Raya May 13, 2021. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, May 18 — The Johor police have issued 20 fines worth a total of RM42,000 for various violations of the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the movement control order (MCO) in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri from May 13 to yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said during the six-day period, a total of 20 fines involved the Batu Pahat, Kluang, Johor Baru North and Iskandar Puteri district police jurisdictions.

“A total of 19 out of 20 fines were issued to those who went on Hari Raya Aidilfitri visits, while another fine was issued in Iskandar Puteri for a wedding ceremony that was held during the MCO period,” he said during a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob Khan also said that apart from the cases above, the police have also opened an investigation paper into Johor PKR deputy chief and Bukit Batu assemblyman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse.

He said the police will investigate the matter as Puah had allegedly violated the Hari Raya Aidilfitri SOP during a home visit as shown in pictures that went viral on social media.

“We (the police) will fine him (Puah) if the alleged actions are proven to be true,” said Ayob Khan.

Last Sunday, Puah admitted that he was present at the house in question during the time of the incident.

However, the former Johor executive councillor under the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government emphasised that his main purpose was to send donations to a PKR Women’s wing representative for distribution to single mothers and asnaf (poor and needy Muslims) and not to celebrate Hari Raya as alleged.