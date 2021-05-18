Khairy: Mosti reviewing suggestions to increase time between Covid-19 doses

A nurse administers a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Dewan Gemilang UKM vaccination centre in Bangi May 5, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 — The Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation (Mosti) is reviewing whether or not to increase the interval times between Covid-19 doses.

Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Selection Committee (JKPVC) is looking into the matter after suggestions arose from several countries.

“The time between taking the vaccines in Malaysia is determined by information provided to the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NRPA) by the vaccine producers. As part of the deal, they have to inform us of the latest developments and provide us with the necessary data.

“As for extending the time between doses, a team of experts at the JKPVC under Dr Kalaiarasu Peariasamy are evaluating the suitability of this mechanism based on discoveries and implementations in other countries.

“The public will be noted from time to time on any further decisions regarding this,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that he also urged those who have vaccination appointments to check their status.

He advised those with appointments not to come too early to the centres and for those who missed their appointments, it will be rescheduled.