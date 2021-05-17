Majority of travellers heading back to KL via Gombak toll gate last night had permits, confirm police

Police and Armed Forces personnel inspect vehicles during a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza May 5, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 — The majority of travellers who caused the traffic jam at the Gombak toll gate last night till early this morning had travel permits, Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe confirmed today.

Arifai said the police have issued only 22 compounds against SOP violators who crossed state lines into Kuala Lumpur while the rest had proper travel documentation.

“We found most of the individuals had proper travel documents with the majority involving people returning to universities and other learning institutions.

“Upon further inspection, we issued 22 compounds worth RM5,000 each towards the individuals who did not have documents to cross state lines,” he was quoted as saying in Harian Metro.

Pictures went viral last night showing a long stretch of cars that caused a jam along the Karak Highway heading to the Gombak toll gate from 8pm yesterday till early this morning.

Malaysians are currently under a nationwide movement control order (MCO) beginning May 12 until June 7 and travelling across state lines is forbidden due to the rising cases of Covid-19.

Arifai, in explaining the traffic congestion, said it was only for a three-kilometre stretch and was not as serious compared to the usual festive seasons.

“Usually in years past (before MCO) the traffic jam would be about 20 to 30km despite there being no roadblocks at the Gombak toll,” he said.