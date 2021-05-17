Johor Perikatan urges police to probe claims of ‘mastermind’ behind Parit Raja flash mob protest

Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal urged the public to give the police space to conduct their investigations into whether there was a ‘mastermind’ behind the incident.— Picture by Ben Tan

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

JOHOR BARU, May 17 — The Johor Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition tonight urged the police to investigate allegations that “certain parties” might have instigated the May 13 flash mob protest in Parit Raja, Batu Pahat.

Its secretary Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal urged the public to give the police space to conduct their investigations into whether there was a “mastermind” behind the incident.

He said Johor PN hopes that the police will be able to bring said “mastermind” to justice immediately if the allegations are proven true.

“It is very unfortunate when the nature and spirit of this group of young people has been manipulated by certain parties to commit acts that violate the law.

“Furthermore, the country has just celebrated the 2021 National Youth Day,” said Dr Sahruddin in a statement issued by the coalition tonight.

He was commenting on last Thursday’s flash mob protest by youth wielding flares and a banner with the phrase “Kerajaan Gagal” (Failed Government) in Parit Raja, Batu Pahat.

Some have claimed that the youth were manipulated into taking part in the provocation.

Dr Sahruddin said the government has always recognised the role and contribution of youth in all aspects of society, including the economy, education and politics.

He said the government has never obstructed or restricted anyone’s freedom of expression.

“However, do not allow it to cause extreme provocation and disrupt public order,” said the former state mentri besar.

Dr Sahruddin noted that although there are allegations that the actions of the individuals involved were meant to express dissatisfaction with the PN administration, this incident should not have happened, especially when Muslims were celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“As citizens of this country, the five principles of Rukun Negara must be upheld and adhered to. Any dissatisfaction should not be expressed by unlawful actions,” he added.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the Bukit Kepong assemblyman, said Johor PN leaves it entirely to the police to take further action and hopes that a detailed investigation will be conducted to identify those responsible.

“Let us join the government in overcoming and facing the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic which has had huge implications for the country and the people over the past year,” he said.