CyberSecurity Malaysia: Internet users urged to check MyCERT portal for cybersecurity procedures

Datuk Amirudin Abdul Wahab said there were several cybersecurity incidents that occurred since early this year, including cyberattacks on government websites and online assets known as #OpsWakeUp21. — Reuters pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

PUTRAJAYA, May 17 — System administrators and internet users are encouraged to check out the Malaysia Computer Emergency Response Team (MyCERT) website for information regarding the best procedures related to cybersecurity in order to minimise the risk of cyber attacks and threats.

CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) chief executive officer Datuk Amirudin Abdul Wahab said CSM would issue reminders and advice through the portal at the following link https://www.mycert.org.my/ from time to time.

“System administrators and internet users in Malaysia are advised to be cautious and careful about cyber threats and attacks that occur routinely.

“All internet users are asked to practise procedures and methods of Internet and technology use, including social media, positively, ethically and responsibly,” he said in a statement today.

Detailing the outlined procedures, Amirudin said some suggestions include strengthening passwords by updating them every three to six months once, using personal wifi to conduct transactions and not revealing too many personal details on social media.

He said users were also advised to be careful when opening links or image and video attachments and not share fake information without verifying first to ensure its authenticity.

He added that there were several cybersecurity incidents that occurred since early this year, including cyberattacks on government websites and online assets known as #OpsWakeUp21.

System administrators and internet users who wish to report any cybersecurity incident could do so through the Cyber999 Support Centre, including email [email protected], or call 1-300-88-2999, or by downloading the Cyber999 app. — Bernama