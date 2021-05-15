Malaysian Youth Council suggests govt enact ‘Future Generations Well-Being Act’

Malaysian Youth Council president Jufitri Joha,said the Act is aimed at encouraging political leaders, policymakers and administrators to always consider the rights and well-being of future generations in decisions and policies. — Picture via Facebook Jufitri Joha

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 ― The Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) has suggested that the government enact the Future Generations Well-Being Act based on the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030.

Its president, Jufitri Joha, said it was aimed at encouraging political leaders, policymakers and administrators to always consider the rights and well-being of future generations in decisions and policies.

“The young generation’s rights and well-being are the assets of the future generation in the country that must be protected against corruption, greed and fraud,” he said in a statement in conjunction with the National Youth Day today.

In line with the Malaysian Youth Policy 2015, MBM also urged the government to immediately enact the Professional Youth Work Act to create an ecosystem for promoting professional youth workers.

The act will guide and polish the talent of professional youths while recognising the role of youth work and creating a humanitarian-based career which is deemed vital today.

MBM also called on the government to continue to provide cash assistance to the people to meet their daily needs, finance the cost of education, and strengthen the social security system. ― Bernama