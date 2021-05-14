In condolence message, PM Muhyiddin lauds Malay Mail’s Wong Sai Wan as ‘epitome of quality journalism’

Datuk Wong Sai Wan speaks during the National Media Forum 2019 at Taylor’s University in Subang Jaya September 25, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin extended his condolences today to the family of Malay Mail’s editor-in-chief, Datuk Wong Sai Wan, who died of a cardiac arrest this morning.

On Facebook, Muhyiddin said Wong had played an important role in shaping Malaysia’s journalism.

“My deepest condolences to the family of longtime news and media veteran, Datuk Wong Sai Wan, the Editor-In-Chief of the Malay Mail, who passed away early this morning.

“A great mentor for many past and present journalists in this country and well known for his kindness and humility, Datuk Wong Sai Wan whom I have known for many years and an epitome of quality journalism, will be greatly missed.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace,” Muhyiddin said.

A 40-year veteran of the news industry, Wong, 59, started off as a reporter with The Star and took on various roles before being appointed as Malay Mail’s editor-in-chief.

A wake for Wong will be held from 11am to 6pm tomorrow and Sunday at Xiao En Centre on 1 Jalan Kuari in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Due to current standard operating procedures under the movement control order (MCO), only 50 people will be allowed at one time, with a waiting area if those present exceed the permitted number.

A funeral service is set for 10am on May 17, with a restriction of 15 people present.

Tributes have poured in for Wong, including from his fellow peers who worked in the media industry, alumni from his secondary school in Seremban, and politicians.