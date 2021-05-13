Covid: ‘Sad’ Aidilfitri for Dr Annuar as Covid cases still high in Sibu

SIBU, May 13 — Sarawak Public Health and Housing Assistant Minister Dr Annuar Rapaee said he was “sad and very worried” when asked about the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration today as the country faces the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Annuar, who is also the Nangka state assemblyman, said he was very worried about the Covid situation in Sibu, with no sign of a decline in the number of cases.

“I am very worried. Sometimes (I) can’t sleep at night. Covid-19 is really upsetting me,” he said when contacted through the WhatsApp application.

During the Aidilfitri celebration, Dr Annuar, who is also the coordinator of the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee, will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation in the area with the hope of flattening the curve.

The cardiologist also said he did not make any Hari Raya-related plan and would remain at home with his parents as his wife and children, who are out of Sarawak, could not return home due to the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Meanwhile, teacher Ahmad Johari, when contacted, said Aidilfitri this time is being celebrated in moderation, according to standard operating procedure (SOP) by enjoying traditional dishes such as lemang, ketupat, kelupis, chicken rendang, cakes and cookies.

“For this year, we did not return to Kampung Sok in Matu to visit relatives there. The village is the only Melanau longhouse that still exists,” he added. — Bernama