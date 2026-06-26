LABUAN, June 26 — Flight operations at Labuan Airport have been disrupted following the temporary closure of its runway after the discovery of old bombs 150-metre from the runway.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), as posted at the Malaysia Airport Facebook, has been issued by the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) at 5pm today for the temporary closure of the runway until further notice.

The RMAF and airport authorities are currently conducting a joint inspection of the runway, which will only be reopened after the inspection is completed and the necessary safety clearance has been issued.

The closure has resulted in the cancellation of flights from Labuan to Miri and Kota Kinabalu, while several other arriving and departing flights have been diverted, delayed or are subject to operational changes.

Passengers travelling to and from Labuan are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight status and travel arrangements before proceeding to the airport.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Bernama’s checks at the Labuan Airport found that flights from 4.05pm, 5.15pm, 6.05pm, 6.15pm and 7.25pm destined to Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Miri have been affected.

Bernama was informed by a reliable source that the explosives, believed to be World War II-era bombs, were discovered at a slope repair project site along the Kerupang coastal road. — Bernama