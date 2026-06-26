KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A total of 23 Rolex watches and 15 pieces of jewellery seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from Nor Shahira Atirah Anuar @ Kamaruddin, the sister-in-law of former Army Chief Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, were officially forfeited to the government today.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat confirmed that the forfeiture followed an order by Sessions Court Judge Rosli Ahmad, who ruled that the items be confiscated in favour of the state.

"The court allowed the prosecution's application for forfeiture, and no third party came forward to claim the assets," he said after today's case mention, which had been scheduled for the attendance of any interested third parties.

Lawyer Muhammad Kausar Mohd Khairi, representing Nor Shahira Atirah, confirmed the outcome.

In earlier proceedings, the MACC had applied for a court order to publish a gazette notice calling on any persons with an interest in the seized items to appear in court, pursuant to Section 41(2) of the MACC Act 2009.

On May 4, the prosecution, as the applicant, filed a notice against Nor Shahira Atirah seeking to forfeit to the government the 23 luxury watches and 15 pieces of jewellery seized from her.

The application was made on the grounds that the prosecution, acting under the powers conferred by Section 41(1) of the MACC Act, read together with Section 376 of the Criminal Procedure Code, was satisfied that the movable property seized by the MACC was subject to forfeiture, as no criminal prosecution had been instituted for an offence under the Act.

In support of this, the applicant claimed that the assets were obtained as a result of, or in connection with, an offence under Section 165 of the Penal Code. — Bernama