JOHOR BAHRU, June 26 — The Communications Ministry, in collaboration with the Information Department and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, has set up two media centres in conjunction with the 16th Johor state election to facilitate media coverage and the dissemination of information to media practitioners.

The ministry said the media centres are located at the National Information Dissemination Centre (Nadi) in Kampung Sabak Awor, Muar, and at Hotel Seri Malaysia Johor Bahru, Larkin, and will operate from today until July 11, from 9am to 9pm.

“Media practitioners are invited to utilise the facilities provided and obtain information at the media centres,” it said in a statement today.

It added that 100 Nadi centres across Johor will also serve as supporting media centres, operating daily from 9am to 6pm, with the list of centres available at https://www.nadi.my/lokasi-nadi.

The Election Commission has set tomorrow as nomination day, July 7 for early voting, and July 11 for polling day.

For the latest news on the 16th Johor state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor/. — Bernama