PUTRAJAYA, June 26 — A Cabinet Committee meeting on foreign workers, including those in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, will be held as early as next week and will be chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Madani Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said the decision was made during today’s Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure that issues related to foreign workers can be managed and resolved comprehensively.

“The Cabinet has decided that the committee meeting will be held as early as next week and will be chaired by Ahmad Zahid to ensure these issues can be managed and resolved.

“So for the sectors that are currently raising this issue, especially foreign labour, we will wait for the meeting to be chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister,” he said at the weekly press conference here today.

He said the government understands that certain sectors are currently facing challenges related to manpower needs, particularly involving foreign workers. — Bernama