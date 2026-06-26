KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A motorcyclist was killed after being flung about 30 metres from a bridge in a crash involving a sport utility vehicle (SUV) and two motorcycles at KM15.8 of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Expressway (SPE) here yesterday afternoon.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said in the incident, which occurred at about 4.40 pm, a woman driving a Proton X50 SUV was believed to have lost control of the vehicle during heavy rain before skidding and crashing into two motorcycles that had stopped for shelter.

“As a result of the crash, a 31-year-old motorcyclist was flung from his motorcycle and fell about 30 metres below the bridge. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Another motorcyclist and his pillion rider, both aged 18, sustained facial injuries and are receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Zamzuri said an alcohol screening test conducted on the 21-year-old woman returned a negative result, but she has been detained to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. Members of the public with information on the incident are urged to contact the Jalan Tun H.S. Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999 or the nearest police station. — Bernama