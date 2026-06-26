PUTRAJAYA, June 26 — The Public Service Department (PSD) today announced that the Cabinet has approved the Hybrid Working Day (HWD) as a new norm in the civil service, effective August 1, 2026.

The system introduces flexible work patterns without reducing official hours. Civil servants will spend two days working from home or an approved location and three days in the office, depending on service needs and department guidelines.

Attendance will be aligned with each state’s weekly rest day. Where Sunday is the day off, staff must report in on Monday and Friday. In Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, where Friday is the rest day, the mandatory office days will be Sunday and Thursday.

In a statement, PSD stressed that the change will not disrupt essential services. Counters will remain open, and frontline sectors — including security, defence, education, health and the judiciary — will continue to operate as usual.

PSD said HWD forms part of a wider public service reform agenda, aimed at modernising work culture through digital tools and performance monitoring. Malaysia joins countries such as Singapore, Australia, Finland and Sweden that have already adopted hybrid models.

The system will replace the current work from home arrangement introduced under the West Asia Conflict directive, with detailed guidelines to be issued by the Public Service Department (JPA).