KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A fire swept through part of Petaling Street Market in the early hours of today, destroying three kiosks in one of the capital’s busiest tourism hubs.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department said it received an emergency call at 12.21am before dispatching firefighters from the Hang Tuah station, with support from crews from Pudu and Titiwangsa.

By the time firefighters brought the situation under control, the three kiosks along Jalan Hang Lekir had been completely destroyed.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Logeswaran Lavan said the fire did not result in any injuries.

“No casualties were reported.

“The cause of the fire and the estimated losses are still under investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze and assess the extent of the damage.