Covid: Bagan Ajam Public Market closed for three days

BUTTERWORTH, May 13 — The Bagan Ajam Public Market in Jalan Terbilang has been closed for three days beginning noon today following the detection of some Covid-19 positive cases, according to Seberang Perai City Council Mayor Datuk Rozali Mohamud.

He said the closure was to allow the premises to be sanitised before reopening on Sunday (May 16).

“I request the public to remain patient as we have to close the market for three days for sanitation and cleaning works before it is allowed to reopen to the public on Sunday,” he said in a press conference held online prior to the distribution of food aid to the city council’s frontliners in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri here today.

State Health Department director Datuk Dr Asmayani Khalib, however, could not be reached for further comment on the matter.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health yesterday, a new cluster was reported in Penang, namely the Jalan Terbilang cluster involving traders and workers of a market located at Jalan Terbilang, Taman Terbilang in North Seberang Perai.

It said the index case was a 49-year-old Myanmar national who was reported positive on May 5. — Bernama