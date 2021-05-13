Bukit Aman probing claims of senior state cop’s involvement with dubious individuals

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department Director, CP Datuk Zamri Yahya speaking during a press conference at Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK), Shah Alam, Dec 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — Police investigation, through the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS), regarding the alleged abuse of power involving a senior state police officer will focus on his behaviour and involvement with dubious individuals.

Bukit Aman JIPS director Datuk Zamri Yahya said police would investigate the possibility of the senior police officer’s involvement with undesirable characters, including those involved in gambling and smuggling activities.

“We have received many complaints about his alleged involvement with individuals with suspicious backgrounds, for instance being associated with gambling and such in the state.

“Currently, we are monitoring from afar due to the COVID-19 situation and let the state police to carry out the investigation if there is a need, we will send investigating officers from Bukit Aman to conduct a thorough probe,” he said.

He told reporters this after spending the first day of Raya today by observing personnel on duty at a roadblock at the Kota Damansara toll plaza.

Zamri said the result of investigation would be submitted to the Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani for further action.

“So far, no action has been taken, but if there is proof of his involvement regarding the allegations, disciplinary action, including suspending him from duty, will be taken,” he added.

Recently, posts regarding the senior police officer had gone viral on Facebook claiming that he was the main protector of gambling and smuggling syndicates as well as organised crime in the state. — Bernama