440 individuals held for flouting SOP, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — A total of 440 individuals were arrested for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) yesterday, with 435 compounded and five remanded.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said failure to record personal particulars before entering premises was the most common offence with 185 cases, followed by not wearing face masks (138), not adhering to physical distancing (15) and others (102).

He also said two land vehicles were seized under Ops Benteng yesterday, while 481 roadblocks were conducted.

On basic necessities, he said the monitoring and inspection by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement officials at the retailer and wholesaler level found there was stable and sufficient supply of food.

“The KPDNHEP also carried out 1,510 special SOP compliance inspections and found all premises to be compliant,” he said in a statement today.

Other than that, Ismail Sabri said 514 individuals also arrived at all international entry points yesterday and they have all been placed at quarantine stations nationwide. — Bernama