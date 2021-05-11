As Umno turns 75, Zahid touts party’s ‘excellent track record’, stability under BN

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) speak to reporters during the press conference at the 2020 Umno annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — In conjunction with Umno’s 75th birthday, party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi reminded members today of the party’s purported “excellent” contribution and the stability it brought to Malaysia under Barisan Nasional (BN).

In a video on his Facebook page, Zahid also claimed to party members that the public has now returned to support Umno in its struggle, despite the party itself facing internal and external pressure.

“As the oldest party that has governed the country for 63 years, Umno’s excellent track record in steering the country cannot be denied... The people believe that stability can only be appreciated with Umno and Barisan Nasional.

“The people want to support Umno again. Even though now Umno is pressured from within and without. But believe that time is on our side. Even if Umno’s age is now 75 but there is nothing to stop us from rejuvenating the party,’’ he said.

Zahid also stated that Umno remains the biggest political party in the country, with a comprehensive organisation structure which makes it the most trusted party in the country.

In setting Umno apart from their political opponents, Zahid stated that the party also possesses leaders of great calibre, vision and “immense talent” in leading the country.

“Umno always empowers upcoming leaders to assume the mantle of leadership. They are truly tested, of morals and able to steer the country one day. Not like other parties, where their leaders are involved in social problems that smear the good name of the party,’’ he said, without referring to which party.

Zahid also stated that under Umno, the people’s welfare was given a priority and that the party has never gone back on their word or provided empty promises in their manifesto, drawing a veiled jab at Pakatan Harapan.

He then calls on party members to keep the spirit of the party’s struggle alive in conjunction with the party’s birthday today.