MITI clarifies no police permit required to cross borders for work during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — There is no need for a police permit to travel interstate or district for work purposes amid the movement control order (MCO), the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) has clarified.

In a tweet early this morning, MITI reminded the public that they need only their work permit or working pas along with the letter from MITI in order to travel.

“For your information, crossing district/state lines for work purposes does not necessitate a letter from police. The letter from MITI and employers letter OR workers pass (two items) are sufficient.

It said the MITI letter does not need any approval stamp from the police.

The ministry also assured that the police and the National Security Council have been notified of the matter.

Yesterday, senior minister (defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that those who need to travel need to get police permission first.

He said the enforcement covers all states under MCO, recovery MCO, conditional MCO and enhanced MCO for four weeks until June 6.