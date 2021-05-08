Socso aims to protect 200,000 self-employed individuals by year’s end

A man walks past the Pertubuhan Keselamatan Sosial (Socso) building in Petaling Jaya November 3, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — The Social Security Organisation (Socso) aims to protect 200,000 active self-employed individuals by the end of this year.

Socso in a statement today said the National Employment Council (NEC) supported and endorsed the organisation’s plan to expand the coverage of social security protection provided to various self-employed groups through collaborative initiatives with third parties.

The collaborations include those with the Ministry of Transport or workers’ associations such as the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority and the Malaysian Artistes Association.

The statement said Socso had informed the third NEC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday that there was a positive increase in the number of self-employed individuals, including gig workers who received social protection from the organisation.

It said there were 142,000 active self-employed individuals registered with Socso currently, which is double the number from 2019.

“This surge (in registrations) is the result of the government’s recognition of the important role played by the self-employed, including gig workers, especially in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, Socso together with the Ministry of Human Resources, plans to amend the Employment Insurance System Act (Act 800) which will provide protection to the self-employed in the event of loss of employment or income due to economic shocks and natural disasters, among other circumstances.

“The self-employed who lose their jobs or income will be given access to employment services through the MYFutureJobs portal, and active labour market programmes under Socso which will assist in reducing the period of unemployment, as well as enhancing their careers,” added the statement. — Bernama