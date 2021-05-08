Doctor denies being behind viral message claiming ‘10,000 cases if Raya visits allowed’

Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin attends a Health Council meeting March 27, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Paediatrician Datuk Dr Musa Mohd Nordin today denied that it was his voice behind a viral audio clip claiming that Malaysia would face a minimum of 10,000 (Covid-19) cases per day by the end of the month if it allows Hari Raya visitation.

The paediatrician based in KPJ Damansara Specialist hospital took to Twitter and said that any statement from him would have either his name or logo.

“The viral audio on WhatsApp is not me. I do not do anonymous stuff. All my writings, YouTube, etc manifests my name or logo (sic),” he said in a Twitter post yesterday.

Yesterday, KPJ Damansara Specialist has issued a statement refuting that the voice in the alleged audio clip was Dr Musa’s.

“For the record, an official police report has been made. We would like to remind all netizens to immediately refrain from linking anything about the voice message to our consultant or to our hospital,” it said in the statement.

Last Tuesday, the National Security Council (NSC) banned any open house during Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

However, the government has introduced a leeway for this year’s Raya celebration by allowing 15 people per house visit on the first day in movement control order (MCO) areas.

Meanwhile, for conditional and recovery MCO, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri has allowed Raya visits for the first three days, with a limit of 20 and 25 people respectively.