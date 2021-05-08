Covid-19: Associations urge Science Ministry to suspend announcing information derived from HIDE

Shoppers are seen near the Pavilion shopping mall on the third day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri May 26, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) has been urged to immediately suspend announcing any more information derived from the Hotspot Identification by Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system until clear, accurate and precise basis are accompanied with the information to be released.

The call was made by three associations representing the shopping mall and retail industries nationwide in a joint statement today, namely Malaysia Shopping Malls Association (Persatuan Pengurusan Kompleks Malaysia) (PPK), Malaysia Retailers Association (MRA) and Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA).

“We believe that in view of the inaccurate information on the hotspot listing, this call to close for sanitisation is premature and will cause irreversible damage to perception and business recovery and survival.

“This proposed closure should be held in abeyance until the data used in HIDE has been confirmed accurate and the hotspot locations are accurately identified,” they said.

Earlier, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said premises including Ramadan bazaars listed under HIDE system as Covid-risk locations in the spread of the disease will be ordered to be closed for three days effective immediately.

Earlier the government had produced the first HIDE list of business premises identified as Covid-19 hotspots with potential risk to spread the pandemic.

The associations also emphasise and reiterate that the safety of shoppers is top priority at shopping malls and with all required SOPs in place including enhanced and regular cleaning and sanitisation measures, malls are safe places to visit. — Bernama