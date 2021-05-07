Police constable among four nabbed over robbery in Johor

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the suspects, aged between 20 and 35, were picked up in Gelang Patah and Mutiara Rini areas early yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, May 7 ― A police constable was among four men detained in connection with a robbery involving a Nepalese man in Iskandar Puteri here recently.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the suspects, aged between 20 and 35, were picked up in Gelang Patah and Mutiara Rini areas early yesterday.

“Preliminary investigation showed that one of the men had three past criminal records,” he said in a statement last night.

The police seized, among others, five handphones, a bank card, a police ID card, a pair of handcuffs, a Toyota Vios and a Honda City car.

“Iskandar Puteri police believe that the arrest of the suspects, including a construction worker, bus driver and tow truck driver, will enable police to solve several gang robbery cases that occurred this month,” he said, adding that the men had been remanded until May 9. ― Bernama