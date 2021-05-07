Penang CM: ICU in Covid-19 hospitals in the state almost full

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks at a press conference in George Town May 3, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 7 — The intensive care units (ICUs) to treat critical Covid-19 cases at government hospitals in Penang are almost full, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the Health Ministry shared that as of today, the ICU bed capacity in Penang government hospitals is now at 83 per cent.

“We need to continue to be careful and not let our medical sector collapse entirely,” he said in a statement issued today.

Chow, who attended the National Security Council (NSC) Covid-19 meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today, said there was no decision of the version of movement control order (MCO) to be implemented for Penang as yet.

He said the NSC has already considered the risk assessment report submitted by Penang.

Currently, Penang is still under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“A decision on this will be announced after the technical meeting tomorrow,” Chow said.

He added that after the meeting, he discussed with the state health department director, the state NSC director, the state secretary, the state police chief and both mayors in another meeting on making preparations to face this trying period.

Penang has recorded over 300 cases in these two days with 305 cases yesterday and 313 cases today.