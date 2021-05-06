Seven men charged in Ipoh over alleged involvement in gang-related activities

Seven men were charged with being part of an organised crime gang called ‘Geng Nantha Kumar’ at the Ipoh Sessions Court May 6, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, May 6 — Seven men were charged at the Sessions Court here over their suspected involvement in an organised crime gang called ‘Geng Nantha Kumar’.

They were named as Gunasegaran, Muhammad Firdaus Abdullah, P. Kamal Raj, N. Pubalan, Rahuljeet Singh, S. Kumaran and G. Prem.

The accused, aged between 23 and 35, nodded their heads after the charges were read out to them individually in front of judge Norashima Khalid.

However, no pleas were recorded.

All seven were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code (Act 574) on suspicion of being part of an organised crime group between August 2018 and February 2020.

This section carries a maximum 20-year jail sentence upon conviction.

Six of the accused were represented, while Pubalan did not have a lawyer.

Earlier, some of the lawyers requested bail for their clients; however, they were denied.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rohaiza Abd Rahman said that the matter would be under the jurisdiction of the High Court, when the case is transferred there.

The case is set for mention on June 8.



