Sarawak chief minister launches mobile banking services

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg launching the mobile banking service in Petra Jaya, May 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, May 6 — Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has launched mobile banking services for the convenience of rural residents in the state.

Speaking to the media after the launching ceremony today, Abang Johari said the Sarawak government had allocated RM1.6 million for the scheme, including an allocation of RM200,000 to four participating banks to subsidise the purchase of bulletproof vehicles, each worth RM500,000.

Bank Rakyat, Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN), Agro Bank and RHB Bank are the financial institutions involved in the programme.

He said the services provided by the participating banks were similar to the services they provided in urban areas, including withdrawal services through ATM machines, loan applications and credit cards.

The chief minister said he was grateful to the banks involved who had responded to the Sarawak government’s call to participate in the programme and would still accept other banks interested in participating.

“This mobile banking service will definitely facilitate and ease the burden of the rural population because they no longer have to travel far to the city to get this service,” he said.

Abang Johari said BSN would provide the mobile banking service in the Sungai Asap and Sebauh areas, while Bank Rakyat would provide it in Sebauh, Tatau, Sungai Asap and Belaga.

“RHB Bank will cater to residents in Asajaya, Sadong Jaya, Balingian, Oya and Igan, while Agro Bank will provide services in Padawan, Bau, Lundu, Sematan, Lingga, Pantu, Tebedu, Asajaya and Sebuyau, which are the state’s agriculture and tourism areas,” he said.

Abang Johari also said the areas where Agro Bank and RHB Bank would be operating are expected to be further upgraded with infrastructure facilities and developed for agriculture and tourism activities. — Bernama