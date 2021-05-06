New bridge to be built across Sarawak river to reduce congestion at Kuching-Samarahan Expressway, says state asst minister

KOTA SAMARAHAN, May 6 — Another bridge will be built across the Sarawak river near Sejingkat here to further reduce traffic congestion along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

Sarawak Infrastructure and Port Development Assistant Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi said the initial work of the 1.3-kilometre bridge worth RM370 million has begun and the entire project was expected to be completed within four years.

“The consruction of the bridge is part of the Sarawak coastal road network project that connects Kota Samarahan with Sejingkat (an industrial area) in Kuching,” he told reporters after a working visit to the project site today.

According to him, Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is scheduled to officiate the groundbreaking ceremony of the project on May 22.

Julaihi said upgrading works on the nine-kilometre stretch of Jalan Kampung Tanjong Bako heading towards the bridge would also be carried out.

A 10 km-stretch of road would also be built to connect the bridge with the Batang Samarahan Bridge, he said. — Bernama