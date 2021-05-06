Malaysia records 3,551 new daily Covid-19 cases, Selangor tops the list

Selangor remains in the lead as the state with the most cases at 1,137, followed by KL Federal Territory with 477 cases, and Sarawak with 391 cases. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The Health Ministry recorded 3,551 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in Malaysia to 427,927.

Selangor remains in the lead as the state with the most cases at 1,137, followed by KL Federal Territory with 477 cases, and Sarawak with 391 cases.

The least number of cases by state today is Labuan Federal Territory with two cases, followed by Perlis with three cases, and Sabah with 69 cases.

