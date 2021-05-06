Ismail Sabri: EMCO in 23 Pahang localities; sports school in Johor after spike of Covid-19 cases

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob giving a speech during a presentation of the Malaysian Armed Forces’ Ramadan aid at Mindef May 6, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The government will impose the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on 23 localities in Pahang and a sports schools in Johor after these registered spiked in Covid-19 cases, said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement today, Ismail said that EMCO will be placed on Sekolah Sukan Tunku Mahkota Ismail (SSTMI) Bandar Penawar in Kota Tinggi, Johor, after public health officials found 96 people out of 212 tested to have Covid-19.

“MOH (Ministry of Health) confirmed that there is a rapid rise in cases within a week and the rate of infection is very high.

“After a risk assessment conducted with various agencies in the MCO technical committee and on the advice of MOH, the government have agreed to implement EMCO at the Sekolah Sukan Tunku Mahkota Ismail (SSTMI) Bandar Penawar in Kota Tinggi, Johor, starting May 8 to May 21, 2021,” said Ismail.

While in Pahang, EMCO was implemented in 16 localities in Sungai Ruan and seven localities in Sempalit, Raub.

“To date, MOH has confirmed that there is a drastic rise in cases within the last two weeks that involved these localities with 65 Covid-19 positive cases recorded,” said the statement.

The affected localities in Sungai Ruan are — Taman Dahlia, Taman KSM Sungai Ruan, Taman Bunga Raya, Taman Sungai Ruan, Taman Cempaka, Taman Bunga Matahari, Taman Koperasi Mewah, Taman Melewar, Taman Mawar, Taman Mawar Impian, Taman Bunga Tanjung, Taman Bunga Angsana, Taman Melor, Taman Orkid, Rumah Murah Sungai Ruan and Kg Baru Sungai Ruan.

For Sempalit, the affected areas are Kg Baru Sempalit, Taman Sempalit Indah, Taman Sempalit Baru, Taman Sempalit Aman, Taman Sempalit Jaya, Taman Emas and Taman Emas Baru.

The EMCO for these locations will be from Saturday to May 21, 2021, said Ismail.