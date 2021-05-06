Environment Ministry approves four river basin projects in N. Sembilan worth RM32.26m

SEREMBAN, May 6 — The Environment and Water Ministry (Kasa) has approved four river basin projects in Negri Sembilan involving an allocation of RM32.26 million.

Deputy Environment and Water Minister Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad said RM25 million is allocated for phase four of Sungai Linggi Integrated River Basin Development Project currently under construction.

A sum of RM3 million is allocated to the Flood Retention Pond Maintenance programme as well as Ampang Jajar Safety Structure and Strengthening Integrity Programme, Headworks, Tidal Control Gate, Pump House, Bridge and other related structures costing RM1 million.

“The River Rehabilitation programme to mitigate various flood risks in the state is allocated RM3.26 million,” he said at a Work Draw Ceremony under Kasa allocation for Negri Sembilan this year here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Masrizal when met by reporters said Kasa is also allocating RM2.24 million under the Program Strategik Memperkasa Rakyat dan Ekonomi (Pemerkasa) for river rehabilitation to alleviate flood risks in the state.

He said the allocation was approved after taking into consideration the severe floods in Negri Sembilan especially in November last year which affected the districts of Seremban and Port Dickson.

“The allocation is to assist reduce the impact of floods via the rehabilitation of the river system with better water flow apart from better discharge of rainwater in unusually heavy rain in the state,” he said.

He said the allocation is channelled to the state government via the implementation of work draw to expedite the implementation while assisting class G1 Bumiputera contractors in stimulating the economy following the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said 30 contractors were selected by draw lots and they need to implement the work according to specifications stipulated by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID). — Bernama