Anwar: Period spot checks one of the craziest things I’ve ever heard of

― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in the history of Islam, never has there been anything on the practice to conduct physical checks on female students to prove that they are menstruating and not use it as an excuse to escape fasting and prayers.

Commenting on the recent allegations that such incidents are taking place at boarding schools under the Education Ministry, Anwar said it was the work of crazy people and described it as nonsensical.

“It’s the work of crazy people, horny people and they need to stop this and someone must take action. It’s crazy work.

“I’ve never heard nor read about something like this. I mean if it’s the mother then it’s ok but for Solat Jumaat and then the kids hide and then they look for them and so on?

“What nonsense is this?” he responded during an online forum dubbed “Bicara Anwar&Ain” on Facebook with cartoonist Zulkiflee SM Anwar Ulhaque better known as Zunar as host together with teenager Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam who exposed her teacher for making rape jokes.

Several weeks ago, hundreds of students came out to share stories about how some religious teachers physically checked students to make sure they do not use menstruation as an excuse to escape fasting and prayers.

The teachers would force their hands down the students to touch their private parts to check for blood or ask them to show proof of it.

Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin has asked the public to furnish him with more information. Thus far he said he has a list of 15 schools.

He also said they were investigating if such incidents were taking place at boarding schools under the ministry yet had uncovered nothing so far.

He stressed that the MOE would take action if provided with credible evidence.