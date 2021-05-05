Selangor bars Ramadan bazaars in MCO districts from May 8, prohibits dine-ins and buffets starting tomorrow

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the May 8 was chosen to allow the bazaar operators and traders some grace period to clear their existing stock. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, May 5 — The Selangor government announced today that all Ramadan bazaars in districts under the movement control order must stop operating from May 8.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the date was chosen to allow the bazaar operators and traders some grace period to clear their existing stock.

He also announced that restaurant dine-ins as well as hotel buffets would not be allowed beginning tomorrow

Restaurants may still operate between 6am and midnight for takeaways.

