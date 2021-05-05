Opposition reps want probe into ex-IGP’s claim home minister behind mass political defections in Sabah

Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador during his last press conference as inspector-general of police at Bukit Aman April 30, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, May 5 — At least two Opposition politicians here have asked the police to investigate recent revelations made by outgoing inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador that a federal politician may be behind an attempted coup that triggered the recent state elections.

Luyang and Kadamaian assemblymen Ginger Phoong Jin Zhe and Ewon Benedick made police reports today to investigate the possible political corruption and ministerial interference.

They highlighted an excerpt from Hamid’s recent revelations that a politician “took a private jet from here — where did the money come from? — went to Sabah, and suddenly someone decided to jump”, and said it implied that it was Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who had made several trips to Sabah before the state election last year.

They said this, along with his interference of who can be stationed or posted in certain departments, were grave allegations and must be investigated by authorities, including the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The people have the right to judge the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Government based on the disclosure.

“We must acknowledge the fact that these allegations were not coming from someone random but one of the highest ranking civil servants in our country. These allegations must be taken seriously as they are not baseless as it comes from the IGP who has high credibility,” said Phoong.

He said that the police should take the matter seriously given the former IGP’s revelations, followed by numerous police reports lodged by Warisan Plus representatives.

“Many of my colleagues lodged police reports after certain political agents approached and offered to defect for monetary benefits. We have been firm and determined to fight against money politics and corrupted practices,” he added.

Apart from Phoong, representatives from other parties, including Amanah and Sabah PKR, were also present to lodge the report today.

Recently, Sepanggar MP Datuk Azis Jamman also said that the IGP was insinuating that Hamzah was the politician who had visited Sabah prior to several political “jumping” from the previous Warisan-led government to the Perikatan Nasional government.

Azis also claimed that Hamzah made another series of visits to the state using a private jet to meet former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, who later staged an attempted coup which ultimately led to the snap state polls.

Azis had asked the MACC to investigate the claims as well.