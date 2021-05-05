Covid-19 SOP for Aidilfitri: Terengganu assigns 1,700 law enforcers to conduct patrols, according to state police chief

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat quizzes a motorist using a rat trail to neighbouring Terengganu at Jalan Kampung Gong Jenarah Bukit Yong, April 23, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, May 5 — A total of 1,700 law enforcers will be assigned to conduct patrols to ensure compliance with Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) during Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Terengganu.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said they would be divided into 103 teams involving the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Armed Forces, Rela (People’s Volunteer Corps) and several other agencies.

“The main focus of the patrols would be in Besut to ensure that there are no interstate crossing attempts using the ‘rat routes’ during this festive season. We have detected an increase in rat routes in Besut from 15 to 26 lanes.”

He said this to reporters after the presentation of Khairunnisa Aidilfitri hampers to the Terengganu police at the Terengganu police contingent headquarters here, today.

In another development, Roslee said the case of an unidentified murder victim whose body was found by the roadside at Jalan Kuala Terengganu-Kelantan in Kampung Padang Air, near Tepoh, on April 17 would be resolved soon.

“This follows the arrest of a 36-year-old man in Marang on Saturday. However, the motive for the murder is still under investigation and the police have identified several other individuals who will serve as witnesses,” he said. — Bernama