Covid-19: EMCO in one village, seven longhouses in Sarawak, according to SDMC

KUCHING, May 5 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in a village and seven longhouses in five districts in Sarawak, according to the State Disaster Management Committee.

In a statement, it said the EMCO in Kampung Melangan Lama (Saratok) begins today till May 18, while the EMCO at Rumah (longhouse) Sali, Rumah Seliau and Rumah Inyang in Kanowit, Rumah Amrose Ramping and Rumah Umin in Selangau, Rumah Monica Giri in Sibu and Rumah Lenggang in Mukah will take effect from May 6 to 12.

Sarawak recorded 419 new Covid-19 cases with two new deaths today, bringing the total to 33,086 cases and 190 deaths due to the disease.

The 189th fatality was the 25,848th case, involving a 48-year-old woman who was admitted to Sarikei Hospital for fever and breathing difficulty.

“The rT-PCR screening test returned a positive result on April 21, and her situation deteriorated and she passed away on May 4. The case had comorbidities of high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia,” the statement read.

The 190th fatality was the 28,766th case involving a 58-year-old Malaysian man born overseas who was referred to Miri Hospital by a private hospital and the RTK Antigen test was confirmed Covid-19 positive on April 26.

“The case had cough and breathing difficulty, and a further rT-PCR screening test taken on April 27 returned a Covid-19 positive result. The case’s condition deteriorated and he died on May 5, having comorbidities of diabetes and high blood pressure,” it said.

In the same statement, the Sarawak state health department declared the detection of two new workplace clusters, namely the Tanjung Kibong cluster in Sibu and Jalan Sawit cluster in Sarikei.

The Tanjong Kibong cluster involved a shipping maintenance and support company in Tanjong Kibong, Sibu, while the Jalan Sawit cluster is centred at a construction workers’ dormitory involved in the Pan Borneo Highway operation site in Sarikei. — Bernama