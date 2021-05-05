After Selangor, Education Ministry also closes KL and Putrajaya schools effective tomorrow

The Education Ministry said the decision was made to streamline with the closure announcements involving schools in Selangor from yesterday. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, May 5 — The Education Ministry has ordered the closure of all schools in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya from May 6 until the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays end.

The ministry said the decision was made to streamline with the closure announcements involving schools in Selangor from yesterday.

It also said this was done after taking into consideration the remaining academic days before schools are closed in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities.

“The ministry’s decision to close schools is to restrict movement within the community and interstate travelling since both territories bordered districts in Selangor.

“During the closure, home-based teaching and learning method (PdPR) will be conducted in accordance with the suitability of both teachers and students,” it said in a statement here.

Earlier today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the reinstatement of the movement control order (MCO) in Kuala Lumpur from May 7 until May 20.

This comes after a day Ismail Sabri had announced a similar reinstatement of the MCO in six districts in Selangor – Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang — effective May 6 until May 17.

The ministry also advised school administrators not to revise the existing travelling schedule for students living in hostels to avoid creating confusion among students and parents.

Previously, the Education Ministry announced that school sessions will be held online for two weeks after the Hari Raya holidays through PdPR.

This will be implemented from May 16 to 27 for group A schools (in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu) and May 17 to 28 for group B schools (in Perlis, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka, Pahang, Sabah, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya).