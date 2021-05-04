Thunderstorm wreaks havoc in Perlis, losses estimated at more than RM130,000

KANGAR, May 4 ― A thunderstorm wreaked havoc in the state last night, leaving trail of destruction with losses estimated at more than RM130,000 based on reports lodged by the victims.

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said as at 10am today, the police had received 27 reports from the affected victims.

She said the thunderstorm, which lasted for about an hour since 7.30pm, affected 11 villages ― “Kampung Bunga Emas, Kampung Serdang, Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Musa, Kampung Sungai Padang, Kampung Bongor Kudung, Kampung Tengah Tok Pulau, Jalan Sungai Baru, Kampung Padang Keria, Kampung Pauh Sanglang, Kampung Permatang Bongor and Kampung Tok Pulau.

However, there was no report of a casualty, she said when contacted by Bernama.

Meanwhile, Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) chief executive officer Mohd Nazim Mohd Noor said 25 per cent of the 22 houses damaged in the thunderstorm needed immediate repair.

“MAIPs, as well as the state government and the Social Welfare Department had extended early assistance to the victims last night and will discuss with the relevant agencies on ways to help them,” he added.

He said the three areas hit by the thunderstorm were Sanglang, Simpang Empat and Guar Sanji. ― Bernama