Pakatan Youth lodges MACC report over ex-IGP Abdul Hamid’s revelation of political interference in police matters

Pakatan youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin speaks to reporters outside the MACC building in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) youth representatives today lodged a report at the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador’s allegation of political interference in police matters.

The report was lodged by PH youth chief Shazni Munir Mohd Ithnin accompanied by Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) deputy chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman, and DAP Socialist Youth chief (DAPSY) Howard Lee Chuan How.

Shazni Munir said among the issues they had highlighted to MACC today was corruption involved when luring the support of politicians towards the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, Abdul Hamid’s allegation against Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin interfering in police transfers which involved the appointment of the IGP, state police chief and transfers of senior officers in Special Branch.

“On corruption involving party hopping among MPs we have filed an official complaint with MACC.

“Second is the abuse of power by the home minister who had interfered in deciding positions of senior officers in the police force, as we all know in a recent viral audio clip where he (Hamzah) mentioned ‘budak kita’ (our boy in Malay terms), it’s unacceptable.

“We also insisted MACC to probe on the recent claim of Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador saying that the home minister has abused his power to use Special Branch to reach his political mileage,” he said in a press conference in front of MACC office here today.

Syed Badli added that PH Youth wants Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to “rest” Hamzah until the investigation ends.

“We urged the prime minister to rest Hamzah Zainudin from the Home Ministry as many reports have been lodged against him,” he said.

This morning, news portal MalaysiaGazette reported Abdul Hamid as claiming that Hamzah wants to decide who leads the Special Branch Department (SB) allegedly for his own political interests.

Abdul Hamid also alleged that the home minister has meddled with some SB operations without going into further details.

During a press conference last Friday, Abdul Hamid reportedly said that Hamzah’s interference in police matters was unnecessary and blamed him for the emergence of different “camps” within the police force.

He added that Hamzah, in his capacity as the president of the Police Force Commission (PFC), insisted on deciding the transfers of police officers.

On the same day, during a closed-door event in Putrajaya to mark the appointment of Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani as the new IGP, Hamzah admitted that it was his voice in a viral audio clip discussing the appointment of police personnel to the force.

He added that he had done nothing wrong and that the one who had committed the offence was the person who had secretly recorded his conversations.