Labuan’s Covid-19 vaccination sign-up lower than 50 per cent, says immunisation task force chief

A senior citizen is helped by a nurse at the Labuan Corporation multipurpose hall vaccination centre, May 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, May 4 — Only 47.6 per cent of Labuan’s population of 103,000 have registered for Covid-19 vaccination, said Labuan Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) chairman Rithuan Ismail.

He said this was much lower compared to the Federal Territory of Putrajaya, which has achieved 99.4 per cent as of May 1.

Strategies were being drawn up to convince more people to sign up for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, he said.

“In this battle against the coronavirus, 80 per cent of Labuan folks must roll up their sleeves in the coming months to achieve herd immunity and stop the virus from spreading,” he told Bernama today.

Rithuan said since the launch of phase two of the national immunisation programme on April 19, a total of 6,466 senior citizens aged 60 and above, and people with morbidity problems have received their first dose.

Meanwhile, Rithuan said at least 75 people had been slapped with compounds for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO) standard operating procedures (SOPs) here since March 3.

He said the most common offences committed included failing to scan the MySejahera code, attempting to travel interstate without a police permit and failing to adhere to quarantine orders, with 26, 24 and 17 cases respectively.

“The compounds issued ranged from RM1,500 to RM25,000, with the highest compound slapped on an entertainment outlet operator found to have run night entertainment activities,” he said. — Bernama