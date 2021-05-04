JPJ collects RM3.147m in summonses in two weeks, says D-G

JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim speaking at RTD’s 75th anniversary with the media programme in Putrajaya, May 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 4 — The Road Transport Department (RTD) has collected RM3.147 million in traffic summonses within two weeks, following its 70 per cent discount offer in conjunction with the department’s 75th Platinum Jubilee celebration, said its director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim.

He said the collection involved 45,317 summonses issued nationwide.

“Take this opportunity to settle the summons because this offer will only last until June 11 and we will not extend the discount period,” he said during the RTD’s 75th anniversary with the media programme, today.

On April 12, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong announced that a 70 per cent discount for two months, from April 13 to June 11, was offered for all RTD-issued summonses, in conjunction with the RTD’s 75th anniversary.

Zailani said the 70 per cent discount offer was given to all summonses issued for offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board Act (Act 334), the Land Public Transport Act (Act 715), including cases that are still blacklisted.

At the same programme, Zailani also handed over the motor vehicle licences or road tax (LKM) payment exemption document to the representative of the Sukarelawan Amal Team, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), for the hearses owned by the organisation.

Zailani said the LKM exemption would be given to vehicles owned by NGOs which are used for welfare or religious purposes, including funeral arrangements.

There are three categories of exemptions offered, namely, 100 per cent exemption for hearses; 70 per cent for vehicles owned by associations or orphanages and nursing homes while 50 per cent for vehicles (other than hearses) owned by religious institutions and associations.

Zailani also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the RTD’s death benefit aid unit (BAQA) and the Sukarelawan Amal Team, for the team to assist BAQA in managing the funeral of its personnel. — Bernama