Health minister: 563,350 individuals received two Covid-19 vaccine doses as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — A total of 563,350 individuals have completed two doses of vaccine shots under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as at yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

In a Twitter post, he said as at yesterday, 905,683 individuals have been given their first vaccine dose, bringing the overall total of first and second doses dispensed in the country to 1,469,033 doses.

According to the infographic, Dr Adham said five states with the highest number of first dose vaccination are Selangor with 120,749 doses followed by Sarawak (93,353), Kuala Lumpur (90,611), Johor (82,433) and Sabah (75,911).

He said the five states which have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccine are Selangor with 74,962 followed by Sarawak (60,245), Sabah (52,567), Perak (51,918) and Kuala Lumpur (51,615).

As at yesterday, only 40 per cent or 9,701,690 of the targeted groups registered for vaccination while Putrajaya recorded the highest registration with 99.8 per cent or 56,804 residents in the territory having registered.

According to the immunisation programme, the first phase of vaccination from February to April involved 500,000 frontliners including health personnel.

The second phase began from April to August involving 9.4 million senior citizens, vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities while the third phase is scheduled from May to February 2022 involving individuals aged 18 and above, citizens and non-citizens with the target of 13.7 million people or more. — Bernama