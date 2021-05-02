MCO: Ramadan bazaar traders in Raub town allowed to trade elsewhere, says district council president

People in Ipoh follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) while purchasing their favourite delicacies at the Ramadan bazaar at Stadium Indera Mulia Car Park, April 15, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, May 2 — The Raub District Council has allowed Ramadan bazaar traders in Raub town who are unable to continue operations following the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) in the area, to do business in other locations.

Raub District Council president Datuk Mohammad Shahid Ismail said traders could choose any suitable place as long as it did not disrupt traffic and endanger road users.

According to him, traders also do not need to apply for a hawker’s license from April 30 to May 12, however, they have to comply with the set standard operating procedures (SOP).

Traders need to ensure a suitable distance between stalls, not to have a large crowd gathered, and they are allowed to trade in front of their homes.

“Apart from always wearing a face mask, traders need to record the temperature of each customer, have a MySejahtera QR code, and ensure that each customer is registered either through MySejahtera or the book provided,” he said in a statement today.

The government had previously announced the implementation of the MCO in two Raub sub-districts, namely Mukim Gali and Mukim Tras from April 30 to May 13.

The MCO in Mukim Gali involves Raub town, Sungai Ruan and Kampung Baru Sempalit while the one in Mukim Tras involves Kampung Sang Lee, Kampung Baru Tras and Kampung Sungai Cheetang.

Apart from that, the entire Raub district has also been placed under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) following the increase in Covid-19 positive cases. — Bernama