MB urges Kelantanese to increase compliance with Covid-19 SOP

A billboard displaying Covid-19 SOP issued by the government is seen in Kuala Lumpur October 11, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, May 2 — Kelantan people are urged to instil a high level of awareness on compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, in line with the increasing number of infections in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob who made the call said with the rising number of daily cases in Kelantan, the government was concerned that if compliance with the SOP continued to be ignored, the number of Covid-19 cases would continue to soar.

“Currently we have opened six PKRC (Covid-19 Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centre) in Kelantan and more might be opened after this,” he told reporters after visiting the PKRC at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Salor, here today.

Yesterday, Kelantan recorded 442 new daily cases, with 33 active clusters.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Yakob said he did not rule out the possibility of the Control Movement Order (MCO) being implemented in Kelantan as the state was still logging three-digit daily cases.

He said Kelantan would abide by the directives from the Federal government to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the state, including the full enforcement of the MCO. — Bernama