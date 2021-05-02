DAP’s Gobind calls for RCI to investigate outgoing IGP’s claims of political interference

Outgoing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks at his last press conference in Bukit Aman, April 30, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BATU PAHAT, May 2 — DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo today called for a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate various allegations of political interference within the police force that was recently made by outgoing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Gobind said among the allegations that needed to be investigated include political interference in the administration of the Royal Malaysian Police, the existence of cartels and acts of bribing politicians to jump parties.

“This is not a normal revelation. It is a revelation by the IGP himself, the issue of cartels and corruption in PDRM has a large impact because people are dependent on them.

“For example, if there are cartel practices and a culture of corruption, how can the people be confident in the police force system in this country?” questioned Gobind after officiating the Johor DAP 2021 Ordinary State Convention at the Grand Seaview Restaurant here today.

He was commenting on a recent statement made by Abdul Hamid where he asked politicians to stop meddling in police affairs, and said that a minister should not be the chairman of the Police Force Commission (PFC).

Abdul Hamid also urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate political leaders who make party jumping a culture.

Gobind said the revelation was serious because it had a negative impact on the police force and an RCI should immediately be established to investigate the allegations.

“When this matter was raised, the counter-statement issued by the government was that this matter would be investigated but internally. The MACC also stated that they were confident that the problem could be resolved internally.

“However this is a matter of corruption. If the allegation is true, then the government must take stern action. But if it is not true, an official statement must be issued and not let the matter hang on,” said Gobind, who is the Puchong MP.

Last Friday, Abdul Hamid alleged that Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin — who is the current PFC chairman — had interfered in police matters, causing the existence of different “camps” vying for power within the force.

He also said that the PFC had failed to look into many investigations of police misconduct, with its meetings only conducted four times a year, and in a supposedly unprofessional manner.

Earlier that day, Hamzah, in a surprise announcement, handed over the appointment letter to Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, who will be replacing Hamid as IGP tomorrow.