Hishammuddin to make two-day official visit to Singapore from today

PUTRAJAYA, May 1 ― Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein is making his first official trip to neighbouring Singapore in a two-day visit starting today.

Wisma Putra, in a statement today, said the official visit to the island republic was at the invitation of his Singapore counterpart Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

It said the two foreign ministers would be discussing issues of common interests, including initiatives to further develop mutually beneficial collaboration, focusing on the post-pandemic cooperation.

“The two foreign ministers will also be exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual concern,” it said.

Hishammuddin is scheduled to call on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as well as Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

Wisma Putra said the visit would be conducted under strict health and safety protocols set by the Malaysian and Singapore health ministries. ― Bernama